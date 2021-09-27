Psycho: Complete 4-Movie Collection [Blu-Ray] | $26 | Amazon

Fall is finally here which means it’s time to binge some horror movies and where better to start than Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. And with that, you’ll get the next three films in the franchise. I’ll be honest. I did not even know there were any sequels to this. Are they any good? Who knows! Probably not, but now you can see for yourself. What I can say at least is that the original is a masterpiece as it is often rightfully called and you’ll also be getting over 4 hours of bonus content too . You can own the collection for just $26.