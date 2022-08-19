Cap Barbell 150-Pound Dumbbell Set With Rack | $202 | Amazon



If you’ve been waiting for a good chance to grab a set of dumbbells, then today’s your lucky day. This Cap Barbell 150-Pound Dumbbell Set With Rack is 33% off at $202 today, and it’s an exceptional way to add to a home gym or get one started. This rack of weights features a pair of five- pound, ten-pound , fifteen-pound , twenty-pound , and twenty-five-pound dumbbells, all with hexagonal designs for safety, and a rack to store them on that’s designed to save space thanks to its A-shape. It’s an ideal way to help any budding weight lifters out, and a good chance to get an array of weights that’ll help for different exercises.