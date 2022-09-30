Marcy Flat Weight Bench | $57 | Amazon



If you’re working out at home already then there’s a very large chance that you’re occasionally sat there wishing you had a weight bench to make sure you can do chest exercises properly. Sure, push-ups are nice and all, but you miss the range of motion that comes with a good bench press or dumbbell press, not to mention the fear of dropping a weight on your face. Well, the Marcy Flat Weight Bench is down by 52% today at $57, and it’s what you need, but small. The Marcy Flat Weight Bench isn’t here to talk about strange features, it’s here to be able to take 600lbs of weight and help you lift things to hit your back, chest, or whatever else you can manage, and it’s small and compact too.