Rowing is an all-around great exercise for your upper body. It works out multiple muscle groups at once—and you’ll feel the benefits in your arms, back, and chest for sure. We’re kind of impressed that this Niceday Rowing Machine is under $200. It uses magnets to create adjustable resistance and provides a full range of motion to people up to 6'7". You can choose from 16 resistance options to challenge yourself on your rowing journey too. Progressive overload, you know?

Niceday Rowing Machine | $190 | 21% Off + Coupon | Amazon

It ’s probably a bonus that the machine comes mostly assembled. That’ll get you over the mental hurdle of setting up a new workout tool . Clip the coupon for an additional $40 off the already on-sale price.