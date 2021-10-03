TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router | $80 | Amazon

At this point, we all need to have a reliable wi-fi connection. The AX1800 is the go-to router. It is extremely easy to set up . You will not need an expert to hook this up and you can have Alexa assist you with it. This dual-band router is ready to produce speeds up to 1.8Gbps, which makes streaming and downloading a seamless process. Also built into this machine is a 1.5 GHz quad-core CPU to minimize latency and ensure a solid connection to y our devices. With this router, you better believe it comes with extensive coverage. Whether it is to focus or get away from your significant other for a little while. The beamforming technology will keep you connected when you are on the other side of the house . Also, t hanks to the four cute ears (4 high gain antennas) and an advanced front- end module chipset (FEM). Get connected and stay connected today while saving $20.