Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) | $55 | Amazon



Getting into a workout routine isn’t easy for everyone, but certain tricks to motivate ourselves are a little bit more universal. It helps to gamify your workout, giving yourself small goals and rewards for completing what you want to get done. And what better way to gamify your workout than turning it into a literal game? Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch has you running through a fantasy world, fighting enemies, and leveling up by exercising . It’s pretty impressive just how many muscle groups the included Ring-Con allows you to work out and right now you can get the game for $55.

