LifePro Adjustable 25lb Dumbbell | $88 | Amazon



Lifting weights is a great way to stay in shape, look after your joints, and look a little buffer in the mirror. They’re also very expensive, and keeping an array of options can be space-consuming too. This LifePro Adjustable 25lb Dumbbell is 20% off today at $88, and is a great way to solve those issues. It’s effectively a 5-in-1 dumbbell and can be five, ten, fifteen, twenty, or twenty-five pounds, making it ideal for a wide array of exercises but is far more compact than getting multiple different dumbbells, and is super easy to adjust as well. You’ll need to grab two of this dumbbell if you want one for each arm though, because this is just a single dumbbell. The price is very good though, so it’s worth it if you can afford it.