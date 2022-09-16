Garmin Vívoactiv GPS Smartwatch | $200 | Best Buy

The Garmin V ívoactive is a GPS smartwatch for running , biking, and more. Receive text message notifications , track your health, etc.—all that you’d expect on a modern-day fitness watch. As a Garmin user myself, I’m a big fan of the body battery metric. It monitors your body’s energy levels throughout the day based on a multitude of measurements assigning it a number. Makes it easy to get a quantitative sense of how energized you’re feeling which helps me set better expectations for a workout. The Garmin Vívoactive is $150 off at Best Buy.