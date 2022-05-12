Feierdun Adjustable Dumbells Set | $120 | Amazon

Weight training is one of the best things you can do for your body. It improves the strength of your muscles, joints, and even bones when done properly, and it’ll make you feel and look good too. This Feierdun Adjustable Dumbells Set is down to $120 today and is essentially four different pieces of equipment in one. It comes with a pair of dumbbells, a connector to turn it into a barbell, kettlebell functionality, and even push-up stands. It’s a great way to let you hit a massive multitude of exercises without having to buy a lot of different equipment, and comes with 44lbs of weight , which should help see beginners through for a long time.