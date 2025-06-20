Logo
This Under-Desk Treadmill for 24% off Can Help You Stay in Shape at Home

Amazon currently has the Sperax under-desk treadmill and walking vibration pad on sale for a solid 24% off.

ByJoe Tilleli
If you're a remote worker, you have full control over what your desk space looks like. It's not healthy to stay seated all day every day, so consider turning your work station into a work out station. If you incorporate a standing desk into your home office, you can pair it with a versatile walking pad. This under-desk treadmill from Sperax allows you to get your steps in while you work. Amazon has the Sperax vibrating walking pad for a 24% discount for a limited time. It normally goes for $210, but it's since been marked down to just $159. That amounts to a savings of $51. Maybe put that extra cash in your wallet toward that standing desk.

Sperax Walking Vibration Pad | 24% off | Amazon

This under-desk treadmill features an LED display which, when paired with the Sperax fitness app, can provide you will real-time monitoring of essential fitness data ranging from calories burned to your current pace and more.

It's super compact, so it can easily be slid under a couch or bed when not in use, so it only needs to take up the floor in your home when it's actually in use.

After your workout, the multifunctional treadmill can actually be switched to a vibration mode to provide a five-minute massage, relaxing your feet.

