Apple iPad Air 16GB (Refurbished) | $106 | StackSocial

New isn’t always the way to go. If you’re looking to pick up a tablet, but just need something that gets the job done, you can save quite a bit by going with a refurbished version of an older model. This Apple iPad Air bundle comes with a charger and case and will only set you back $106. It’s got a 9.7" retina display and 16GB of storage. If you’re just looking for a bigger screen than your phone to browse Instagram and send emails, this will do nicely for you.