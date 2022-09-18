Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With Purchase of Galaxy S8, S8+, 0r S8 Ultra | Samsung



Everyone loves a buy one get one free. Jump over to Samsung now to receive a free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite when you purchase any model of the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8 is a multitasking monster on the go. The Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in this tablet assists you in knocking out important projects quickly and efficiently. The S8+ gives you a large screen (12.4") with incredible visuals for your viewing pleasure. If you choose to purchase the S8 Ultra, you have the option of choosing a free pair of Galaxy Bud Live or Galaxy Buds2. Jump on this deal right now because it ends tomorrow.