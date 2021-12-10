Samsung Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV | $400 | Best Buy

How long have you had that TV in your living room? Going on 10 years now? And look at that , the color is extremely off. Everything looks blue now. If you are my mom or dad, you may have realized I’m talking directly to you now. It’s time to replace that TV. Seriously. Listen, this one here from Samsung is 4K, supports HDR, is 60 Hz, and supports Alexa. I know that’s mostly gibberish to you, but I’m sure you’ll notice the difference when you actually see it. What isn’t gibberish I’m sure is that it’s currently $100 off. And while we’re talking about it, I should let you know even though you have a soundbar, it hasn’t been on this whole time. The audio is still coming out of the TV speakers (which also are n’t working properly I might add).