Zealios LipGuard SPF28 Lip Balms (3-Pack) | $20 | Amazon



Okay, so, I’ll be the first one to point out that this isn’t technically a sale. But individually, these products retail for $7 or $8 apiece, so it is a very good price. And: Zealios LipGuard SPF28 Lip Balms (3-Pack) are very much worth stocking up on. They offer full-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, are free of parabens, and full of good stuff like coconut oil and jojoba oil. Basically, you’re getting healthier sun protection, less chapping, and more hydrating and moisturizing. Plus, it’s safe for people with skin sensitivities. Didn’t realize you need to be wearing sunscreen on your lips, too? That’s okay! The Zealios LipGuard is an easy transition from your basic chapstick to sun-protectant balm. Buying a pack of three ensures you have one for your purse, beach bag , and loose in your car somewhere. Or you can distribute them to your family. Or friends. I’m not here to tell you what to do with it, other than save money.