$80 Xbox Gift Card | $72 | Newegg | Promo Code 28BFPT2AAZA222



I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $80 Xbox gift card for $72" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Eneba, grab a $80 Xbox gift card, and enter the code 28BFPT2AAZA222 at checkout to get it for $72. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $80 off $800 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save $8 $80 Xbox Gift Card Buy Money, Get Free Money

The best way to get games discounted is by making your own discount with gift cards that go on sale. Buy for $72 at Newegg Use the promo code 28BFPT2AAZA222

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/14/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/14/2020.