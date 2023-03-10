It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tech

Get 8 Google Cloud Courses for $39

Developing in Google Cloud? This course pack will make you an expert.

By
Samantha Ruddy
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
These 8 courses at a 98% discount will help you learn your way around Google Cloud.
These 8 courses at a 98% discount will help you learn your way around Google Cloud.
Screenshot: Google

If you’re a developer, managing developers, or just want to learn everything you can about Google Cloud, this massive sale on the 2023 Complete Google Cloud Developer & DevOps Course Bundle will teach you everything you need to know about the big data storage system in the virtual sky.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Google Cloud Developer & DevOps Course Bundle | $39 | StackSocial

The bundle features courses on everything from networking to FinOps and is normally over two grand. Right now, all that knowledge can be had for just $39.

Advertisement
Tech