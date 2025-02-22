Get 6 Months of Apple Music for Only $2.99 – Just 50 Cents per Month

Heads up, music lovers! Tired of paying too much for Spotify? Need to save some cash? Apple Music has an awesome deal right now for new subscribers. Until February 28, you can snag six full months of Apple Music for just $2.99 total. That breaks down to just 50 cents per month.

6 Months of Apple Music | $2.99 | Apple Music

With Apple Music, you’ll get unlimited streaming of over 100 million songs and access to more than 30,000 playlists—all completely ad-free. Dive into music like never before with Spatial Audio, bringing you immersive surround sound. Love karaoke? Check out Apple Music Sing, where you can sing along to your favorite hits with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics, making duets with your favorite artists even more fun.

Downloading songs to enjoy offline is super easy, and you can listen seamlessly across all your Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Plus, you can stream on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and more through the Apple Music Web Player.

Advertisement

Redeeming the offer is simple: just open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, log in with your Apple ID, and hit “Redeem Now” on the Home tab. Keep in mind, this sweet deal is only available to brand-new subscribers who haven’t tried Apple Music, Apple One, or an Apple Music family plan before.

Act quick, because this deal ends February 28! Enjoy six months of unlimited tunes for only $2.99. According to the fine print, this offer is only for new subscribers using eligible devices. Other new subscribers can get one month free.