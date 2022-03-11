Nail Care Kit | $26 | Bésame Cosmetics

You don’t have to be a vintage babe to enjoy this Nail Care Kit from the retro queens at Bésame Cosmetics. Not only does Bésame make top-notch beauty products, but the packing is also well thought out and gorgeous. They also offer tutorials on YouTube to walk you through a throwback nail. This all-in-one kit has everything you need to get an elegant at-home manicure. You’ll get a Hydrating Cuticle Remover, Cuticle Serum with Wild Rose/Vitamin E, Base Coat with Vitamin E/Violet Extract, Quick Dry Top Coat, Polish Rescue, Cuticle Pusher, and a Nail File. I’ve fallen in love with every Bésame product I’ve had, and you will too.