In case you’ve been under a rock, Samsung’s about to release its most impressive gaming monitor yet — the Odyssey OLED G9. The tech and gaming worlds are abuzz about the specs, which will include a response time of 0.03ms and a 240Hz refresh rate. To celebrate the release, for a limited time, Samsung is offering a special deal for fans who reserve and pre-order their monitors. You just need to submit your name and email address to get in line. And if you do it soon and follow through with a pre-order, you’ll get $50 off the purchase price plus a $250 Samsung gift card.

There’s a lot to recommend this monitor, especially as we learn more details. It’s going to be the world’s first 49-inch OLED, delivering amazing visuals on its massive screen and curved display. According to GameSpot, the hardware will be impressive: “Samsung quantum dot technology OLED lighting is controlled pixel-by-pixel, which Samsung says allows for a near-infinite color contrast ratio and rich colors.” And the resolution is said to be 5120x1440. Reserve your monitor today and get $50 off, plus a $250 Samsu ng gift card, when you pre-order for a limited time.