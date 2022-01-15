Clinique The Chubbettes 20-Piece Lipstick Set | $25 | Macy’s

Clinique’s Chubby Stick line is known for its long-lasting color and incredible moisturization. They’re basically lip stains, lipsticks, and lip balms all in one. Clinique created a 20-piece collection, the Chubbettes, just for Macy’s—that’s a $104 value, and you can have it today for $25. This set typically retails for $50, so in addition to saving $25, you’re also getting all these shades for way cheaper than you could if you bought them individually . Find your favorite Chubby Stick color or simply keep the 20-piece set as your sole lipstick collection.