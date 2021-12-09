In 1996, Dirk Bauer and Michael Pahl had a meeting of the minds with a sketch pad and some Play-Doh. They came up with the first-ever body-safe, non-phallic, harness-compatible dildo. Pretty incredible, right? Dirk and Michael were pioneers for the adult toy industry and took the ingenuity and thoughtfully with them when they started the Fun Factory.



For the last two decades, they crafted toys to encourage sexual exploration and well to have a lot of fun with. Ethics are indeed sexy, and all their products are sustainably made in Germany.

Here are a few of their best-selling bundles for you to experience and get your safe self-love on with.

This bundle includes two of Fun Factory’s most popular boy toys. I’ve seen the Manta in person and can tell you it’s got some power behind it. I see why it’s a favorite for the company. I’m a big fan of toys like NŌS. Introducing toys into a snuggle session with your sweetie can enhance the experience. There is nothing better than when you both get that ultimate pleasure together. This comes with a scrunchie as a low-key way to communicate to your partner it’s “Business Time.” You’ll also get a ylang-ylang massage candle to set the mood and help from sexpert Ashley Manta in six exclusive video workshops.



A whisper-quiet toy with lots of power is the dream. Fun Factory’s Sundaze is that and more. It combines pulses and vibes, sure to keep you in bed all day for a lazy Sunday. It also literally goes from zero to sixty in seconds, thanks to the innovative tech used in its designs. Don’t let that scare you; it’s easy to operate and would make an excellent toy for a beginner. Choose from pink or mint green and enjoy a weekend of slowgasms.

Fun Factory is taking it back to where it all began with this customized dildo. The Limba Flex is flexible and very accommodating. It’s also versatile and designed to hit bit the G-spot and prostate. This is a great classic option to mix things up in the bedroom. You’ll also get to pick from two size options depending on preference: tiny (ideal for grinding) or medium (more for thrusting).

Miss Bi is a bunny vibe that will hop to it for you. It’s a little girthier than a traditional rabbit, so if you think it’s time to upgrade, this is a great choice. The ears are wider for a more intense rub and rumble against your sensitive parts. It’s ergonomic to move with you while you engage in self sexy time. One of the coolest features is its got a customized vibe option to save the pattern and intensity that works best for you. Two motors give this bunny a lot of power. It comes in pink, purple, and black.