Jackery Portable Power Station | $819 | Amazon



One of the many benefits of living in the future is that you never have to yank on a pull- string to get a rickety old gas-powered motor to churn and sputter to life anymore, thanks to powerful batteries like the Portable Power Station Explorer 1000, a 1002 Wh generator that Jackery is selling for up to $280 off right now at Amazon. This thing has three 110-volt power outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports—one of which supports fast charging—and a 12-volt DC auxiliary automobile outlet. You can charge it with sold-separately solar panels that promise to get it to 80% charge in 6.5 hours, or get your power from a wall or car outlet.

What would you even do with this thing? Well, here are some ideas from the product page : You could run a blender for 13 hours, a mini fridge for 9 hours, or a laptop for 30 hours—that’s more than twice as long as a blender! For my part, I say you should run an unsanctioned pirate radio station from a remote location with it. You can’t stop the signal! Unless the power runs out, but I’m betting you could get at least a mini fridge’s worth of broadcasting out of it.