Whether you’re rocking an Xbox Ser ies X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, you might be looking for a fresh game to keep you occupied through the fall. Luckily, there are many recent releases on deep discounts right now, along with controller bargains. Have a look and game on!



Here are the best Xbox deals of November 2022.

If you want a weighty, customizable controller but don’t need every bell and whistle the Elite Series 2 has, you can opt for the Elite 2 Core which gives you the controller alone. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and hair-trigger locks. Right now Newegg has it for $30 off.



Tales of Arise is the latest in the Tales series. You star a guy who can’t feel pain. Yeah, that’s his thing. He’ll just throw himself into deadly encounters because “who cares, I can’t feel it anyway.” If you’re a fan of JRPG, this is a must-play.



This puzzle-platformer series is as adorable as it is startling. You play as a child in an unsettlingly decrepit world too large for them, sneaking past monstrous adult figures in an engaging story that asks the player to figure out a lot on their own.



Wander the rooftops of a post-apocalyptic city fighting off humans and monsters alike in brutal combat.

The multiplayer may be free to play, but the new campaign is something you don’t want to skip. After many games in the series, Masterchief has made the plunge into an open-world Halo ring which is a blast to travel around thanks to the new grappling hook.



This game centers on a dual story with two protagonists. Watch as they interweave in a setting filled with psionic abilities and future technology.

This hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG follows school student Takuma Momozuka who finds himself transported to the digital world.

Square Enix’s new adaption of Guardians of the Galaxy follows their middling take on Marvel’s Avengers. While the latter brought on some mixed feelings about a decent single-player experience with a poor attempt at a live-service game, Guardians of the Galaxy drops any and all live-service elements in favor of a single-player story taking on the role of solely Star-Lord. And it’s actually pretty dang good!

Football season is upon us and with that comes a new yearly release of Madden. The new one is ... well, it’s still Madden. Amazon has Madden NFL 23 for $10 off on Xbox Series X.

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers the three main trilogies we have now and does so with all the jokes and charm we’ve come to expect in the LEGO games. This is not to be confused with LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga—an incomplete story of the Star Wars movies. I know, it’s confusing—but it’s not LEGO’s fault the other game came out before Disney bought the IP.