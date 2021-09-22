Featured product: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) | $42



There are so many games. Too many games. We could all go into bankruptcy trying to buy and play them all. We may not be able to play all of them, but you and I are gonna try to save what money we can scooping them all up.

We’re cataloguing deals that cover the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and peripherals across the board. Below are the best savings you can get right now from Amazon. We’ll help you save money on these games and tech. Now you just need to find a way to save time to you can get around to actually playing them.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, physical versions are just $42 right now. It’s been out for four years at this point and remains the best open world game on current consoles. Put down 1-2-Switch and pick up the game you were supposed to buy first when the console launched.



At the discounted price of $158 on Amazon, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is quite tempting. Included in the box is a carrying case, four swappable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads, and a USB-C charging dock. Honestly, It’s worth it alone for the paddle buttons. Trust me. Being able to jump and reload without taking your thumb off the right stick is a godsend. The elongated analog sticks are also great to give you more precision when aiming.

The Mass Effect trilogy is an expansive sci-fi fantasy series that will take you over 100 hours and that’s just your first playthrough. Now is your chance to meet Garrus, Mordin, Tali, Liara, and every other squadmate the internet hasn’t shut up about. Though in all honestly I get it. After playing, I can confirm that the squadmates are easily the best part of the series which is why I can confirm Mass Effect 2 is the best of the three. Fight me.



Hoop it up even after the season ends with NBA 2K21, now marked down dramatically on Xbox One to just $15. 2K Sports’ simulation series is a winner year in and year out, and this year’s version brings an array of enhancements to the various play modes. Got an Xbox Series X or Series S? Go for the enhanced version for those consoles at $20, which is $50 off the list price.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is on sale for $40 at Amazon. Or maybe you’d like to dip into this one first since it’s actually a remake of the game preceding NieR: Automata. The choice is yours. All I know is that my friends who have played this all sing praises and claim it will change your life. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is $40. Go pick it up.



Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $29 on and PlayStation 4/5, which is 50% off its normal price. Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.



Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding though, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4 (free upgrade for PS5). Now you can do it for only $30 at Amazon. Alternatively, you can grab it for PS5 outright for $50 which will also grant you the Intergrade DLC focusing on Yuffie Kisaragi. That normally goes for $20 so it’s an even upgrade.

Watchdogs Legion is Ubisoft’s experiment in letting you play as anyone. Literally every NPC can be recruited into your faction and then taken control of as the main player. From spies to old ladies to just some guy. And Ubisoft is taking it even further by letting you be some guy who saves $30 to $40 when buying a video game. Both the PlayStation 4 physical copy and the digital version for Xbox are available for $20.



When it comes to third party controllers, 8BitDo is unmatched. The nostalgia driven designed brought into the modern era with the additions of triggers, thumbsticks, and gyro let your play new games and old they way you remember from when you were a kid. The SN30 Pro gamepad is inspired by the original Super Nintendo controller, with the SN30 Pro+ also adding grips for a more comfortable experience. For either item, just clip the coupon on the store page for a discount.

That cheap dinky mouse you picked up at a Walgreens isn’t doing you any favors online. It gets the job done, but a proper mouse can make for a night versus day experience. The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is designed with Esports grade performance in mind and is ultra-lightweight. It’s currently $40 off on Amazon.