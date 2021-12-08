Pikachu Pillow Buddy | $20 | Target
Snorlax Pillow Buddy | $20 | Target
Charmander Pillow Buddy | $20 | Target
If you grew up a Pokémon kid, then at some point in your life you’ve wished Pokémon were real. It’s only natural. Most of them are just so dang cute, you want to give them a great big hug and cuddle with them while you sleep. Well, you can kinda do that now. They’re not living and breathing, but they do come in pillow form. Favorites like Pikachu, Snorlax, and Charmander can be your pillow buddies and honestly, they couldn’t have selected a better three for the job. I mean, Snorlax is built to sleep. He is a chunky behemoth friend meant to be cuddled. Each of them is just $20 right now.