Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller | $158 | Amazon



At the discounted price of $158 on Amazon, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is certainly tempting. What you get is a carrying case, four swappable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads, and a USB-C charging dock. Honestly, It’s worth it alone for the paddle buttons. Being able to jump and reload without taking my thumb off the right stick is a godsend. The elongated analog sticks are also great to give you more precision when aiming.



Plus, for those PC players out there, these second generation model now adds Bluetooth so you can save you the $30 you’d otherwise spend on a separate, proprietary Xbox Wireless USB adapter. (Though, for the improved range and latency, you might still want to go with the adapter .) Oh, no need for AAs. This puppy has wireless cha rg ing, even.

Lighter, comfier, and rubberier than before, the second-generation Xbox Elite controller was hard to resist before. Now to find my wallet...

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 02/05/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/02/2021.