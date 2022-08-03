Asus TUF Dash 15 (2022) | $1, 070 | Amazon



I’m a big fan of the aesthetics of the Asus TUF Dash 15—t he white -highlighted WASD being a standout of its design . It’s a stylish but unintrusive way to shout, “oh yeah, this baby is for gamers.” But that’s not what makes a gaming laptop and gaming laptop. It’s the specs. So what do we have cookin’ in here? We’ve got a GeForce RTX 306 0, a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512G B SSD. The display is 15.6" FHD with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It’s a solid 18% off at Amazon right now, bringing the price down to $1,070. One Amazon reviewer states that, “the machine is flawless,” and after having it for nearly a year, “ it’s still a beast.”