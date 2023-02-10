Fun Buys You're Never Too Old to Try

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Why should kids have all the fun? Here are six fun, whimsical buys that will rekindle your youthful sense of wonder. It’s time to put the Tums down and pick up an air hockey pusher.



Bring the party wherever you go with this portable karaoke machine. Why just sit around and drink wine when you can sit around, drink wine, and then sing Shallow from A Star is Born? Not sold yet? This fun little gadget is currently 25% off.

This electronic air hockey table is perfect for entertaining or spicing up game night. It’s compact, easy to assemble, and comes with everything you need to finally challenge your smug nephew.

This automatic ice cream maker is cute, easy to use, and just as good as more expensive options on the market. Have a fun activity for your family and save money at the same time.

Don’t live by the beach? Surf some pavement with this longboard from Magneto. The large wheels help you roll over small rocks that a regular skateboard couldn’t and it comes with a tool for adjustments. Added bonus? It’s 40% off. Health insurance not included.

Enter the magical world of VR with Meta’s proprietary headset and active bundle kit . Get a workout, p lay games, and explore experiences from the comfort of your living room.

Build the guitar of your dreams with this LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster kit. It features a Stratocaster, a Princeton Reverb amp, and everything else you need to throw the ultimate rock concert in your head.