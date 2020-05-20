Image : Melody Jacob ( Unsplash

As soon as the pandemic hit, I made the smart decision and bought a couple of pairs of sweatpants because, as I rightfully thought, this thing we’re collectively going through wasn’t going to end anytime soon. I wanted to be as comfortable as possible because working from home should be as relaxing as you make it. This line of thinking inspired me to pick out four pairs of sweatpants that are not only stylish, but hella relaxing. Not only that, but these picks can easily transition into doing things around the house once you log off or even run an errand or two. I’m all about multi-functionality. Here’s the mini catalog.

Top Pick

So, Champion joggers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So, Champion joggers can be found at anywhere and everywhere, and for good reason—they’re reasonably priced and have a soft interior to make your skin sing. You’ll also be in on the whole retro ‘90s style comeback trend happening right now. Not to mention if you felt like maybe going on a socially-distanced jog, you’d look so good doing it.



The Athleisurewear Option

I personally have a pair of these exact joggers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Nike is that girl for a reason—she always makes dependable athleisurewear. I personally have a pair of these exact joggers and let me tell you, once you put them on, you’ll never wanna take them off.



The Versatile Option

These sweatpants Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

These sweatpants are made out of a jersey cloth and cotton blend, so your legs will love the silky smooth texture every time you move throughout your house or apartment. They’re also cute enough to go for a quick run to the store!



The Bold Option

If you’re ready for some casual chaos, I’d like to suggest these cat and taco sweatpants Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re ready for some casual chaos, I’d like to suggest these cat and taco sweatpants. They’re nothing special, but honestly? If you want to make a statement to your neighbors, and maybe go viral on Instagram and Twitter, buying a pair would contribute to your efforts. Just don’t stand up during a Zoom meeting. Or do—your choice!

