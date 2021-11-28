KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer | $250 | Target

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of making your own pasta at home, you know something like this is essential. KitchenAid’s Professional Stand Mixer is king when it comes to kitchen creations. This mixer is on sale for 42% off the rest of the day. If you’re the holiday cookie baker in your family, you need this ASAP. It will make your life so much easier and save your poor arms and wrists from stringing ingredients. This professional mixer is built to last and constructed from durable metal ready to tackle any recipe. There are ten speeds ideal for bread that has to be gently kneaded and for ingredients that have to be whipped to perfection. This 5-quart bowl-lift mixer has over ten attachments out there that are sold separately but open up a world of possibilities like the aforementioned pasta making. This mixer will change your culinary world. There are four colors on sale.