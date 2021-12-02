Ninja BL610 Professional Blender | $70 | Amazon



Did you miss out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals? Don’t sweat it. Right now, you can pick up a Ninja BL610 Professional Blender at Amazon for the low price of $70. They’re usually $99 at least, which means you’re saving 33% on this 72 oz. premium blender on just a random day of the week. It’s slim but powerful, and features the essential settings you’d need from an everyday countertop gadget. I highly recommend picking one up at this price as a gift for your favorite amateur chef. Ninja is pretty, pretty, pretty good.