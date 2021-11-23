Oculus Quest 2 w/ Carrying Case and $50 Credit | $300 | Amazon | Promo Code OCULUS50



VR is finally at a point where it’s more attainable to the average gamer or general consumer without breaking the bank. The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR experience that can play the games off the headset itself and guess what? It’s a lot of fun. I’ve had one since last year which admittedly had been collecting dust, but for the past couple days, a friend and I have been loading up Walkabout Mini Golf which has been a real hoot. Though there haven’t been too many deals since the launch of the Quest 2 until now. This bundle includes a carrying case which is extremely useful to keep all the components and wires together. With the code OCULUS50, you’ll also get $50 in Amazon credit to spend elsewhere.