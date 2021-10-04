hum by Colgate Smart Battery Sonic Toothbrush Kit with Travel Case | $20 | SideDeal



Looking to level up your oral hygiene game? You’ll want to brush, floss, and use fluoride more often, but you can always pick up a hum by Colgate Smart Battery Sonic Toothbrush Kit, just $20 at SideDeal. You get a chic battery-operated toothbrush that connects via Bluetooth and offers two different vibration modes: normal or sensitive. It has a 2-minute timer, an ergonomic handle, and even beeps when it’s time to stop. Choose from blue, purple, or teal brushes, even connect to an iOS or Android app to check out the rundown on what you’ve been doing with your brush each time you go in and perform Operation: My Shiny Teeth and Me. Grab one. Grab a couple. Healthy teeth are always going to be in style.