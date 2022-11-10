Pullover Flash Sale | $26 | 73% Off | Jachs NY | Promo Code: PLV

Baby, it’s cold outside— and you have to look nice when the family visits during the holidays. Put that old college sweatshirt aside and check out the Jachs NY pullover flash sale. A bunch of pullovers are on sale for only $26 with the promo code PLV (which means “ pullover” ). That’s 73% off their regular price! Pullovers have a broad definition, but you’ll find hoodies, henleys, and versatile basics to bring home for the holidays. They look nice and match with a lot of outfits—and are all $26 each with the promo code. Dozens of pullovers are included in this sale, and as always, free returns.