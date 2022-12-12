JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker | $80 | Amazon

The White Lotus Season 2 is my big surprise of the year. The show is sustenance to me. It is a big hearty meal I eat every Sunday night that is delicious down to the last bite. But last night’s intense finale does not have to be our final taste of this exquisite treat. Let the show live on through Renaissance (Main Title Theme) - from “The White Lotus: Season 2" by the talented Cristobal Tapia De Veer. Get yourself a solid Bluetooth speaker like the JBL Flip 5—which is on sale for 38% off—so you can blast that theme song in your house. Live like Daphne and dance with a smile on your face as the world burns around you. All that matters now is the season 2 theme song.