It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Find Your Balance With the Best Yoga Mats

Jason Coles
Filed to:Yoga
Illustration for article titled Find Your Balance With the Best Yoga Mats
Image: Avrielle Suleiman (Unsplash)

Working out at home can be hell on your lower back. This is true whether you’re doing 1,000 sit-ups, practicing your v-sit, or just trying to unwind with some yoga poses. You need one of the best yoga mats if you want to have a comfortable workout now, but figuring out which one is for you isn’t easy.

A good yoga mat will help you keep your balance, it should be non-slip, comfortable, and easy to clean and store. It’s a different piece of essential equipment to something like a dumbbell, but it’s no less important if you want to be at your best.

Picking the right one out of the many options you have is tricky, so I’ve done the work of sweating the small stuff so you don’t have to.

Ideal for helping your balance and your carbon footprint

The PIDO Yoga Mat is extra thick, non-slip, and eco-friendly, which is ideal for the conscious yoga enthusiast.
Image: Pido

The PIDO Yoga Mat is extra thick, non-slip, and eco-friendly, which is ideal for the conscious yoga enthusiast. This is a great choice if you want your external world to be as serene as your internal one, and will really help show you yoga buddies that you’re serious about leading a balanced lifestyle.

A budget-friendly, cushiony option

The BalanceFrom GoYoga Extra Thick Yoga Mat is perfect for outdoor workouts, especially as it’s not too expensive as well as being a bit thicker than standard mats.
Image: BalanceFrom
Money isn’t easy to come by, but at the same time, sometimes it’s worth a few extra bucks to get what you need. While the last option on our list is the cheapest of options, this slightly pricier option comes with a little more padding for your buck. That makes the BalanceFrom GoYoga Extra Thick Yoga Mat perfect for outdoor workouts.

A yoga mat you’ll want to leave out

The Gaiam Yoga Mat is a good price for a very high-quality non-slip thick mat.
Image: Gaiam

The Gaiam Yoga Mat is a very high-quality non-slip thick mat for a good price and a high-quality non-slip mat. It’s perfect for indoor and outdoor use, and the fact that it looks so pretty and is reversible is a nice bonus. It’s one of the few yoga mats that manages to master both form and function, so it’s a good choice if you want to stand out as you stand up (on one leg).

Don’t sweat your workout on this mat

The Aurorae Synergy 2 in 1 Yoga Mat is visually very nice to look at, but it’s got function as well as form.
Image: Aurorae
This yoga mat is a fair bit more expensive than most, but it’s also incredibly high-quality. The Aurorae Synergy 2 in 1 Yoga Mat is nice to look at, but it’s functional as well. One side is a traditional yoga mat, while the other has a microfiber towel that is non-slip to help you give it your all in your training. It’s an excellent choice for Bikram or any high-intensity training you happen to be doing.

Kind on your back and your bank account

Illustration for article titled Find Your Balance With the Best Yoga Mats

If you’re after a yoga mat, then the BalanceFrom GoYoga All Purpose Mat might be the best choice for you. It’s non-slip, it has a carrying strap, and it’s a yoga mat. There’s nothing fancy here, it’s a nice humble mat designed to make your workouts more comfortable and to make sure you don’t fall over.

Jason Coles

Jason is a keen fan of gaming, fitness, and cleaning up after his cats and daughter. The three aren't balanced, but hey, who has time for balance?

