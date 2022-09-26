Metroid Dread (Nintendo Switch) | $49 | Amazon

After 19 years, a story we never thought would get its finish has finally concluded. Metroid Dread is a sidescroller made by the same team behind Samus Returns. Story-wise, this is set after the events of Metroid Fusion making it the last in the timeline . Most intriguing is the game’s inclusion of the robot E.M.M.I—a new Resident Evil-styled enemy always in pursuit of you. Indeed the moments with E.M.M.I is what earns the game’s title its namesake. Having played it, I can tell you that this is the best Samus has ever felt. The controls are tight. Metroid Dread has topped many GOTY lists last year and is certainly worth picking up for $11 off right now.