Fight Puffy, Tired Eyes With a 50-Pack of Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks for 47% Off

Dealing with tired, puffy eyes is no fun. It’s not enough for people to keep asking you why you look so tired. You have to try and cover up the evidence, too, lest people try and give you “advice” on how to get more sleep as if the world isn’t going to hell in a hand basket around us. Make things a little easier on yourself by grabbing 50 pairs of Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks for just $16.

Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks - 50 Pairs | $16 | Amazon

These gold eye masks are crafted from soothing gel with bits of 24K gold to help refresh your skin and restore a youthful flow. They come in single-use packs and you can pop them on to de-puff your under eye skin, lighten under eye circles, and get rid of fine lines. No time for 8 hours of sleep? Fake it ‘til you make it with these bad boys. Plus, they’re fun to slip and slide around on your fingers. It’s worth the entry price just to feel how nice and chilly they are when you store them in the fridge. Trust me on this.

