It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

Fight Puffy, Tired Eyes With a 50-Pack of Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks for 47% Off

Get rid of those eye bags and frustrating puffiness with these soothing, cooling eye gel masks for just $16.

By
Brittany Vincent
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Say goodbye to puffy eyes and fine lines with these cooling gel eye masks.
Say goodbye to puffy eyes and fine lines with these cooling gel eye masks.
Graphic: Amazon

Dealing with tired, puffy eyes is no fun. It’s not enough for people to keep asking you why you look so tired. You have to try and cover up the evidence, too, lest people try and give you “advice” on how to get more sleep as if the world isn’t going to hell in a hand basket around us. Make things a little easier on yourself by grabbing 50 pairs of Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks for just $16. 

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks - 50 Pairs | $16 | Amazon

These gold eye masks are crafted from soothing gel with bits of 24K gold to help refresh your skin and restore a youthful flow. They come in single-use packs and you can pop them on to de-puff your under eye skin, lighten under eye circles, and get rid of fine lines. No time for 8 hours of sleep? Fake it ‘til you make it with these bad boys. Plus, they’re fun to slip and slide around on your fingers. It’s worth the entry price just to feel how nice and chilly they are when you store them in the fridge. Trust me on this.

Advertisement
LifestyleBeauty & Health