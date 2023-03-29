It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Express Sale: Refresh Your Wardrobe for Spring With up to 50% Off

Plus " BOGO 50% Off" deals on tops, jeans, and more.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Shop the Express sale for some spring wardrobe pieces.
Shop the Express sale for some spring wardrobe pieces.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

I get it: Closet clean-out leaves you a little “meh” about your current warm-weather wardrobe, you’re looking to fill in the gaps with some new threads and a dash of confidence. Express’ sitewide sale makes a compelling argument to shop. Most of this sale is a “BOGO 50% Off” deal: All tops, men’s and women’s jeans, men’s t-shirts, button downs, and sweaters. You can also take an extra 40% off clearance!

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Express Sale | Up to 50% Off | Express

Select women’s styles are also 50% off (without the BOGO), and you can grab two jewelry pieces for $35 altogether. Just grab a few pieces and see how they fit into your current style—a new button down might just do the trick.

Advertisement