It's all consuming.
Expert Advice on How to Keep Your Grooming Game in Check This Winter

Megan Collins
Style GirlfriendStyle Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives.
Taking care of your skin is a lot like voting - too many people (namely men) don’t understand the very concrete impact it has on our daily lives.

Most women, however, can tell the second they wake up that they’re going to have a zit because they didn’t wash their face the night before. Or that they’ll need to put on a moisturizing sheet mask when they get home because they didn’t drink enough water that day. (Or, y’know, that unqualified extremist judges given lifetime appointments will block their access to safe and affordable healthcare if given the chance). That kind of thing!

What I’m saying is, women know that skincare habits (or the lack thereof) have consequences. Taking care of your skin is not a “Maybe, if I have time later” indulgence. Instead, it’s a “My skin will look better tomorrow...and in ten years..and in fifty...if I take care of it today” must.

And guess what guys? There’s no better time to start getting serious about your skin than winter, when it’s battling all the elements (cold! wind! sun!) at once.

Beautycounter Nourishing Cream Cleanser, $29
Naturopathica Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil, $49
“I always tell clients to ‘winterize’ their skin by using cream cleansers and adding in a facial oil at the end of your routine. This helps lock in moisture and act as a barrier to the cold air,” says Shardae B., a Skin Therapist at Heyday.

It’s helpful to remember that most oils aren’t going to cause congestion or make the skin ‘oilier.’ Our favorite, Naturopathica Carrot Seed oil is soothing, won’t clog your pores, and will prevent your skin from drying out.”

ACURE Ultra Hydrating Shampoo, $9
V76 by Vaughn Grooming Creme, $20
Target Aloe Vera Supplement, $4
“When I think of grooming during the cold winter months, one of the first things that comes to mind is caring for the scalp. I get many complaints regarding dandruff, which is essentially a dry scalp. Think of how our skin feels during these months: it’s the dry heat and a lack of humidity in our homes and in the air that can really take a toll, and your scalp is no exception,” says Vaughn Acord, co-owner of Mizu New York, founder of V76 by Vaughn grooming line.

When shampooing, it’s important to give a vigorous massage to the scalp to help skin cell turnover. Hydrating shampoos can be very helpful now, even for those who don’t normally use one. As always, my advice is to wash your hair when necessary, when dirty. But if you have a habit of everyday shampooing, then use something that replenishes.”

In addition to a hydrating shampoo, follow with a moisturizing product on towel-dried hair. I like V76 Grooming Cream because it acts like a leave-in-conditioner, adding extra moisture and weight during the cold and dry months.

Hydrating from the inside out too never hurts, and I will drink pure aloe juice diluted with water at times [in winter].”

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin, $33
Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $23/2-pack
“During the holiday season, most of us are traveling and attending holiday events, which can lead to changes in our normal schedules and habits and exposures. If you’re traveling to warmer climates or will be outdoors in the sun, sun exposure can lead to redness, broken capillaries, and an increase in sun spots,” says Dr. Amanda Doyle, MD, FAAD; board-certified dermatologist.

It’s important to remember sun protection even during the winter months. I like Elta Clear sunscreen for daily use!”

LaVieEn Men’s Manicure Set, $14
CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream, $10
OPI Pro Spa Nail & Cuticle Oil, $10
“Add a travel-size manicure kit to your Xmas list and carry it in your bag - trim, buff and moisturize. Three simple steps that don’t take long to execute,” says Kelly Blackwell, nail specialist.

When trimming, DO NOT cut too low (leave a little free edge, aka the white part). Not only could cutting low cause infection but the friction could be super painful when putting your hands in and out of gloves or coat pockets.

Buffing helps with smoothing out those jagged edges. Who wants to snag that new knitted sweater Xmas gift from mom? Or scratch your S.O. when snuggling up to keep warm? Not cute!

And finally...cuticle oil, cuticle oil, cuticle oil - I can’t stress that enough! Cuticle oil is a great way to beat winter’s ass. Not only does it help moisturize but it nourishes the nail bed as well. It brings life to dry, brittle nails. Apply this at night or right out of the shower.”

CosRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner, $17
Pixi Beauty Skintreats Glow Tonic, $22
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream, $30
Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $65
“Your nose flakes because simply, it’s cold. When the cold weather and wind hits, your nose needs extra tender love and care. For this, try to first slough dead skin cells with a good AHA or BHA. A good one is from CosRX that you can use three times a week,” says David Yi, editor at Very Good Light.

A great toner for daily use is Pixi’s Glow Tonic. Not only affordable, it delivers glycolic acid, a small, potent acid that will slough it really effectively. Take a bottle, dab the product on a cotton swab and swipe it up and down after your daily cleanse. Then, take a heavy cream and ensure that it soaks into your pores – yes, including your nose. For this holiday season, I’m really into ceramides. Dr. Jart has an amazing Ceramide cream and so does Sunday Riley’s ICE cream. Both are packed with moisturizers that will last all day and give you the relief you need!”

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Face Gel, $15
Honeywell Germ-Free Cool Mist Humidifier, $62
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier, $39
“In addition to a super hydrating moisturizer (which we all know to use!), I always encourage my guy friends to invest in a great humidifier to help combat added dryness from having the heat on all winter. This will reduce redness in the skin and maintain that glow! My favorite humidifer next to my bed is a Honeywell one - super quiet, easy to clean and fill,” says Rachel Liverman, co-founder and CEO of Glowbar.

If you’re going to go the extra mile, grab a Hey Dewy (we sell them at Glowbar!) for your work desk or even on the plane as it uses USB to function!”

Megan Collins started Style Girlfriend to help guys look and feel their best. Today, she and her team share tips, tricks, and shortcuts to a closet that inspires confidence.

