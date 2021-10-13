WD_BLACK SN850 SSD— 1TB | $165 | Amazon

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 87 5GB SSD. At first glance, that may sound like a lot. B ut after factoring in the system software, you’re looking at about 667.2GB of usable space. Then when you consider Call of Duty games are coming in at over 100GB a pop, that SSD is going to fill up fast. Thankfully, the internal storage can be expanded with SSDs available from third parties. WD_BLACK is having a sale at the moment on their SN850 solid state drives. You can currently get a 1TB SS D for $165 or a 2TB SSD for $340. Now you’ll maybe even be able to house both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.