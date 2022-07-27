Thor: Love and Thunder Ravager Thor Funko Pop! | $14 | Entertainment Earth

This exclusive Thor: Love and Thunder Ravager Thor Funko Pop! at Entertainment Earth is sure to bring peace to all the realms, or maybe just your bookshelf. Either way, this Thor has his Stormbreaker axe at the ready, for whatever will interrupt his midlife crisis for inner peace. If you haven’t gotten enough of Taika Waititi’s smash summer hit, add this exclusive Funko Pop! to your collection for just $14. His casual attire won’t stop him from doing his dang job usurping Gorr the God Butcher, and we won’t stop you from marathoning the MCU Thor canon with Ravager Thor at your side. Rock on!