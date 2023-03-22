Exclusive Spring Sale: Get $29 Shorts at Jachs NY

Men’s shorts: their length, a contested debate. Will you make your statement with a shorter inseam? Or go traditional? Join the battle with this Jachs NY sale—every pair of shorts is $29 with the promo code SHS. This exclusive Kinja code slashes 40% off an already on-sale price.

$29 Shorts | 70% Off | Promo Code: SHS | Jachs NY



Buy these comfortably constructed patterned shorts, and the oceanside worthy dock shorts. You’re set for summer with floral chinos too—they’re selling fast. As always, Jachs offers free returns if the shorts are just not as comfy as your dreams—but I’m sure they will be.

G/O Media may get a commission Use Promo Code SHS and Buy at Jachs NY