It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Exclusive Spring Sale: Get $29 Shorts at Jachs NY

Take 70% off and gear up for spring break, summer vacation, and what have you.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Take 70% off shorts at Jachs NY.
Take 70% off shorts at Jachs NY.
Graphic: Jachs NY

Men’s shorts: their length, a contested debate. Will you make your statement with a shorter inseam? Or go traditional? Join the battle with this Jachs NY sale—every pair of shorts is $29 with the promo code SHS. This exclusive Kinja code slashes 40% off an already on-sale price.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

$29 Shorts | 70% Off | Promo Code: SHS | Jachs NY

Buy these comfortably constructed patterned shorts, and the oceanside worthy dock shorts. You’re set for summer with floral chinos too—they’re selling fast. As always, Jachs offers free returns if the shorts are just not as comfy as your dreams—but I’m sure they will be. 

Advertisement