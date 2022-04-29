Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt | $26 | Macy’s



It’s finally time to get back outdoors for runs in the sun. Well, at least where I live. There’s nothing better than a beautiful jog under a bright blue sky. What’s not great is being hot and sweaty after. Add Adidas’ Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirts to your workout attire and stay cool. There are three colors in all sizes, and they’re currently 26% off. The fabric and fit make this ideal for all activities. That ClimaLite tech aids in keeping sweat to a minimum. The shirt is actually designed to move moisture away from your body. The seams are meticulously placed, and it’s slightly longer in the back to make this happen. It’s smooth and sleek enough to layer. This will still be perfect under a hoodie or over a long-sleeved shirt if you’re a morning person.

