Dell 27" QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor | $330 | Best Buy

Whoa nelly, it’s time to upgrade your gaming monitor! Good thing this Dell gaming monitor is on sale at Best Buy! This puppy sports a 2560x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, nice, broad viewing angles, and excellent color reproduction (once you dial it in, according to rtings). This is also a pretty great price for a monitor with these specs, so if you’ve been on the market, now might be the time—when this thing’s actually in stock at Amazon, its cheapest price has been $360, which is $30 more than what we’re looking at today.