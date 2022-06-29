Audible Premium Plus 3-Month Trial | Free | Amazon



It’s true what they say: Amazon Prime subscribers do have more fun. Like how right now, they can enroll in an Audible Premium Plus 3-Month Trial for free when it’s normally just a one-month trial. The Audible Premium Plus experience for Amazon Prime users includes unlimited listening to the Premium Catalog, plus (see what they do there?) one credit per month for any title of their choice. Educate yourself, make yourself laugh, make yourself cry ... whatever type of book/podcast/other thing that comes in audio format that you’re into, it’s probably there. Prime members can enroll now for free.