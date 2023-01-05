Enhance Your Gaming Setup With a Corsair RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for 20% off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Corsair RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Once you’ve used a mechanical keyboard, you will never want to go back. I personally love my keyboard with its Cherry MX Blue key switches which are loud. I have the benefit of living alone so I can click and clack to my heart’s content. If you’re in a position where you don’t want your keyboard waking up your roommates, partner, parents, or kids, then this mechanical keyboard might catch your interest. The Cherry MX Speed Silver switches a bit more silent. These are also the fastest of the bunch making them a clear choice for PC gaming. Right now, Amazon has a Corsair RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with these key switches for 20% off.