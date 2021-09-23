Monopoly: Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition | $25 | Buy 2 , Get 1 Free | Amazon

Advertisement

Could there be a more perfect pairing? Feel what it’s like to live a day in Tom Nook’s shoes and buy up all the property in Monopoly: Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition. It’s on sale for a couple dollars off so you can put those savings toward Nook Miles and get an early lead on the game. That how monopoly works right? You can just spend real money to win the game?

It’s also buy one , get one free. Which means in true Monopoly spirit, you can buy out all the stock for yourself so no one else can play the game.