Better Love Rabbit Lily | $40 | Ella Paradis



Ella Paradis knows self-care is important. This week celebrate your fabulous lady cave with a treat for it . Their Better Love Rabbit Lily is just $4 0 and is an excellent gift for self-love pros and first-timers.

Better Love makes beautiful vibes that are reliable and not intimidating. I’m a massive fan of the Rabbit Lily, and the Bunny Vibe ( its softer sister). There’s a lot of power for such a little toy. It’ s a classic G-spot toy that has ten different settings with multi-speed pulses. Easy to operate with one button, so it’s very user-friendly. It’s designed to hit all the right places, and you can go at your own pace. This is waterproof and charges quickly via a USB cable. The plush body-safe silicon is inviting and will make you feel relaxed in seconds. Take a day for you and your girl parts.

This will ship for free.