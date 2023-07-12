Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Latest Samsung Smart TV: 20% off For Prime Day Until Midnight Only

If you’ve been in the market for a new TV, don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home cinema with Samsung’s 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR. Currently on sale on Amazon with a discount of 20%, this Smart TV incorporates advanced technologies that provide a fantastic viewing experience.

One of the most significant strengths of the Samsung QN55Q70C is its Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling. This feature transforms your content into 4K, enhancing depth and improving color and sound. Gaming enthusiasts will also appreciate the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ (4K @120 HZ), which allows you to catch every thrilling frame without lag or motion blur.

With Dual LED backlight technology, this TV delivers beautifully balanced colors with innovative technology that automatically adapts to match your content, revealing stronger and more accurate contrast. Additionally, the Quantum Dot technology works to create every shade you see on screen, resulting in a visual output with a billion shades of color at any brightness level.

What sets the Samsung QN55Q70C further apart is its gaming hub. Here, both console gaming and streaming games come together, offering easy access to games, standalone apps, and accessories. With settings that can be adjusted and recommendations for other games, it takes gaming to a whole new level. AMD Freesync Premium Pro technology combines HDR visuals with smooth gaming performance as well, leveling up gameplay by neutralizing tearing, stuttering, and even potentially-streak-ending lag.

Aesthetically, the Samsung QN55Q70C wins with its ultra-slim, AirSlim design. So slim it practically blends into your wall, it’s the perfect fit for any room. Its SolarCell Remote is an innovative addition, featuring a solar panel for charging and a built-in microphone for use with your favorite voice assistant.

The unique feature dubbed ConnectTime is another perk that improves user convenience. With ConnectTime feature, users can transition calls from their TV to a smaller device without interrupting their enjoyable viewing experience. Pick up this amazing TV on Amazon now and elevate your home entertainment setup to unrivaled levels. The fantastic 20% discount in place makes this the perfect time to make that purchase. The Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV truly brings together an ensemble of advanced technology features to provide an unmatched viewing experience. Don’t miss out!